Prime Minister orders public servants to remain at posts, carry on their duties

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 13:25

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo enters Government Complex Seoul on Friday morning. Yonhap

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday urged all Cabinet members and public servants to remain at their posts, as the conservative bloc has been grappling with chaos from the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree early this week.

"I ask all Cabinet members and public officials of ministries to fulfill their assigned duties at all times to ensure the nation's safety and that people can carry on with their everyday lives without (concerns)," Han said in a written statement to the public.

The statement comes a day after nearly all Cabinet members offered to resign in a bid to take responsibility for the six hours of martial law that ended with Yoon's decision to reverse the decree early Wednesday.

Senior presidential staff members, including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk have expressed their intent to step down on Wednesday, almost immediately after Yoon's reversal.

Yoon has yet to accept the resignation of the Cabinet members and senior presidential staff.

Han called for Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take on the role of leading the officials handling the nation's economic policies. The prime minister also asked Choi to come up with measures that could cushion the economy from "negative effects on the economy stemming from the current situation."

He directed Vice Defense Minister and Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho to make sure there are "no holes in the national defense" and be ready to counter possible any North Korean provocations.

For Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho, Han urged him to oversee the affairs related to people's livelihoods, education and public safety, stressing the need for "smooth operation" in such areas.

