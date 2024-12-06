Choongam High School official slams president, ex-defense minister as ‘shameful alumni’

The chair of the Choongam High School's foundation publicly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol and other former pupils for their involvement in Tuesday's declaration of martial law.

Chair Yoon Myung-hwa denounced members of the government's "Choongam faction," including the president and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, calling them “shameful alumni.”

The chair expressed her frustration on Facebook, writing, “The school office has been bombarded with complaints all day, and even our school bus drivers report being harassed by passersby.”

“There’s even a petition to change the school’s name. It’s a disgrace to the nation and a blow to the school’s honor. Imagine the distress this is causing Choongam’s current students,” she added.

In an earlier version of her post, Chair Yoon wrote, “I wonder why such monsters were nurtured,” but deleted this sentence within an hour.

President Yoon graduated from Choongam High School in 1979. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who proposed the martial law declaration to the president, graduated a year earlier.

Another key figure, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, graduated four years after Yoon.

Questions have also arisen about a “Hannam-dong meeting” allegedly linked to preparations for martial law. Reports suggest its attendees included Choongam graduates Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, Defense Counterintelligence Commander, and Park Jong-seon, commander of the Defense Security Agency.

Meanwhile, during an emergency parliamentary session on Thursday, Lee addressed public criticism describing the martial law incident as “Choongam’s three-hour reign.”

Some critics drew parallels to Hanahoe, a secret group of military academy graduates that committed treason during South Korea’s authoritarian era. The group was a key vehicle for Chun Doo-hwan, a military general-turned-dictator, to seize power through a coup in 1979.

Lee dismissed the allegations, saying, “There was no such gathering.”