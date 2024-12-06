Home

Seoul mayor demands Yoon Suk Yeol break 'irresponsible silence'

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 12:13

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon urged South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to “take full responsibility” and “present a concrete plan to address the crisis. “

“Impeachment is not the only answer,” Oh said through a Facebook post. “The president must break his irresponsible silence.”

Yoon hasn’t made a public appearance since ending the emergency martial law declaration early Wednesday.

“As the ruling party, it is our duty to alleviate public anxiety and restore order to national governance,” Oh added. “To stabilize state affairs, we should transition to a system where the prime minister takes responsibility and establishes an emergency management Cabinet.”

Members of the opposition parties submitted a motion on Wednesday to impeach Yoon. The impeachment vote is slated for Saturday evening, requiring at least 200 out of the 300-member Assembly to vote in favor of it to be forwarded to the Constitutional Court.

