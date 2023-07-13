[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jangheung Water Festival

The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival will be held from July 29 to Aug. 6 at areas around the Tamjin River and woodland in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province. The event celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake. Various water activities include canoeing, banana boats, water gun fights and more. Admission fees vary by program. Updated information can be found at https://festival.jangheung.go.kr/festival. Haman Sunflower Festival, Haman

Haman’s Sunflower Festival, which started July 5, runs through July 19 at the Gangju Sunflower Village in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. The event presents a 37,000-square-meter field of yellow, filled with sunflowers of various kinds, including those from the French Provence region and Japan's Tohoku. The festival also promotes Haman’s specialties. Visitors of all ages are welcome and tickets are priced at 2,000 won. Preschoolers, those aged over 70 and the disabled can enjoy the festival for free. More information can be found at blog.naver.com/arahaman/223145687473. Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, Jeju Island

Snoopy Garden Summer Camp, which kicked off on June 10, runs through Aug. 31 on Jeju Island. Held at Snoopy Garden in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup of Jeju City, on the western side of the island, visitors can stroll through "Peanuts" comics-themed gardens that feature major characters, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown. The cafe and souvenir store are stocked with food items and merchandise of all things Snoopy and friends. Tickets cost 18,000 won and 15,000 won for adults and teenagers under 19, respectively. For those under 13, the admission fee is 13,000 won. Updated information can be found at snoopygarden.com. Korean Folk Village Evening Festival, Yongin

The Korean Folk Village Evening Festival is being held on Fridays, weekends and public holidays to showcase the unique charm of hanok, the traditional Korean house, at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Featuring multimedia performances, a night parade, a haunted house and special photo zones, the festival will entertain visitors through a wide range of programs. The festival, which started April 7, runs through Nov. 12. Tickets cost 25,000 won for adults and 22,000 won for children and teens. Nighttime opening hours are 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr. Iksan Seodong Festival