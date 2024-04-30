[Contribution] Celebrating 32 years of Tajikistan-Korea friendship

By Salohiddin Kirom, Tajikistan's ambassador to South Korea

April 27 marked the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea.

Under the astute leadership of President Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan has witnessed remarkable progress and development since its independence. The country has established a robust political and legal foundation, fostering stability and prosperity. Tajikistan's international standing has also been elevated, solidifying its position as a respected member of the global community.

The Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea have enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 27, 1992. During this period, we have laid a solid foundation for cooperation based on amity and mutual trust.

South Korea, with its development experience and next-generation technologies, is considered one of Tajikistan's reliable partners. Tajikistan attaches great importance to expanding bilateral, multifaceted cooperation with this friendly country.

Our peoples have had deep-rooted friendly ties since the time of the Silla Kingdom, and the finds at the tomb of King Wonson in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, provide concrete proof of the enduring friendly ties between our nations.

Over the past three years, the two sides have held three business forums, the last of which took place June 19-20, 2023, in Dushanbe.

Tajikistan is open to considering economic and investment projects in its free economic zones, creating joint industrial enterprises in mutually interested areas using Korean know-how and technologies.

Currently, over 24 Korean enterprises operate in Tajikistan. We are interested in the more active participation of the Korean private sector in the economy of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan and Korea actively interact within the UN, as well as international and regional organizations and share a common and/or similar position on the most important issues on the global agenda.

Tajikistan stands ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with South Korea in such areas as the hydropower, textile, light, chemical and food industries; mining and processing of mineral ore and rare metals; mechanical engineering; pharmaceuticals; agriculture; transport; and tourism.

We are interested in the establishment of interregional (local administration) cooperation in areas of mutual interest to promote practical cooperation with South Korea.

We highly appreciate Korean efforts to promote the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, which we recognize as an effective mechanism and a favorable basis for the development of regional cooperation, the implementation of joint projects and achieving result-oriented cooperation.

Tajikistan, as an active member of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, is ready to further contribute to achieving our joint goals aimed at enhancing cooperation between our countries and the well-being and further progress of our nations.

By congratulating both nations on this auspicious date, I would like to assure that we will continuously assist in maintaining and further enhancing friendly relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea.

- - -

The views expressed in this article are the author's own. -- Ed.