Rebranded heritage agency eyes being ‘relatable’

Choi Eung-chon, chief of the Korea Heritage Service, speaks at a symposium at the Westin Josun Seoul on Thursday. (KHS)

The Korea Heritage Service officially marked its new start Friday with the agency managing national heritage reaffirming its commitment to be more “relatable.”

Renaming the agency previously called the Cultural Heritage Administration, approved by the National Assembly last year, represents the largest overhaul in the agency’s history -- a change that warranted hosting an international meeting to mark the moment, according to KHS officials.

“The meeting today is to announce the change and float a global discussion on how all of us can build on that,” Choi Eung-chon, head of the KHS, said at The International Symposium on the K-Heritage System held Thursday at the Westin Josun Seoul, attended by academics and practitioners in the field from around the world.

Breaking with a 62-year-old tradition, the agency will now focus on “national heritage,” an umbrella term that replaces “cultural properties.” National heritage is now categorized in natural, cultural and intangible, categories that UNESCO employs.

The agency’s determination to become relatable and benefit the public is embodied in the name “service,” Choi said. Regulatory hurdles against prioritizing preservation efforts at the expense of development will be cleared, according to him

“I note the noble aims of the reshaped K-heritage system,” said Susan Mclntyre-Tamwoy, vice president of the Asia-Pacific region for the International Council on Monuments and Sites. She praised the agency’s push to render its work “harmonized with people’s lives.”

Mclntyre-Tamwoy called for bigger steps to protect heritage against the fallout from climate change. Cultural heritage creates a social bond that glues its people together, she noted, explaining how a community destroyed by a tsunami, for example, is more likely to rebuild and recover faster when mindful of heritage.

“It is much easier because that community has a sense of who they are and who they want to be again,” Mclntyre-Tamwoy said. Educating the young generation about the role of heritage remains crucial, she added.