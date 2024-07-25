S. Korea, China shifting from tensions to cooperation: Seoul

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (right) poses with his Chinese counterpart, Ma Zhaoxu, prior to their strategic dialogue at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. (South Korea's Foreign Ministry)

The vice ministers of South Korea and China committed on Wednesday to achieving tangible outcomes in their bilateral cooperation and exchanges, which have recently regained momentum, departing from the period of diplomatic chill that persisted until last year, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, Kim Hong-kyun, met with China's Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu, the highest-ranking of the vice ministers, in Seoul for the 10th Vice Foreign Ministerial Strategic Dialogue.

The dialogue was held for the first time in around two years and seven months, following the last virtual meeting in December 2021. The last in-person dialogue took place in Beijing in June 2017, however.

Seoul and Beijing on Wednesday engaged in "in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues" for around 4 hours and 40 minutes, a senior official at South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed on condition of anonymity during a closed-door briefing.

Topics covered included the enhancement of bilateral ties between Seoul and Beijing, the US presidential election, and issues related to North Korea, such as China's forced preparation of North Korean defectors, North Korea's ongoing provocations and the closer alignment between North Korea and Russia.

The senior official noted that the talks between Kim and Ma were conducted in a more amicable atmosphere, with both sides focusing on "fostering empathy from the other side" on pending issues where their views differ, in an effort to expand mutual understanding.

"The atmosphere seemed to stem from a shared understanding between South Korea and China to manage the relationship, which had been somewhat strained until last year, in a stable manner and to develop it by achieving outcomes (in cooperation) step by step," said the official who attended the meeting.

"Korea and China agreed to maintain the momentum of exchanges and cooperation based on mutual understanding of further developing their strategic cooperative partnership," the official explained.

Both sides committed to "expand and deepen discussions on economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges" through existing consultative bodies, including the Korea-China Meeting for Comprehensive Review of Economic Cooperation and working-level meetings on consular affairs, the official added.

The official stated that both sides had "in-depth, candid and heart-to-heart talks" on issues of mutual interest, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's participation in the NATO summit in Washington in July.

The official confirmed that both sides also "exchanged opinions" on the US presidential election.

Yi Won-woo, Deputy Director-General for North American Affairs from South Korea's Foreign Ministry, and Zheng Liqiao, Deputy Director-General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry, also participated in the meeting.