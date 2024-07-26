Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity

    Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
  2. 2

    Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage

    Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions

    [KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
  4. 4

    Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice

    Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice
  5. 5

    Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners

    Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners
  1. 6

    North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office

    North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office
  2. 7

    What is happening at Hybe?

    What is happening at Hybe?
  3. 8

    Korea unveils tax reform bill to spur economy

    Korea unveils tax reform bill to spur economy
  4. 9

    4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges

    4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown

    [Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown
피터빈트

Letters by Korean independence fighter to go on exhibit

By Choi Si-young

Published : July 26, 2024 - 14:29

    • Link copied

Letters written by Korean independence activist Na Seok-ju (National Museum of Korea) Letters written by Korean independence activist Na Seok-ju (National Museum of Korea)

Seven letters written by Korean independence fighter Na Seok-ju that shed light on his plans to destroy Japan-run companies in protest of Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule are on display at the National Museum of Korea, from Friday to Oct. 9.

Shown to the public for the first time, the letters, written to fellow activists in 1925, discussed how Na found it more viable to bomb Joseon Siksan Bank and the Oriental Development Company in central Seoul among other Japanese state-run businesses.

On Dec. 28, 1926, Na attempted to carry out his bombing plan, but the bombs failed. A gun battle with Japanese police officers ensued in which Na shot himself. He was taken to a hospital where he died. He was 34.

The letters reveal Na’s deep commitment to the operation. The letters also implored others to join him in the cause and to keep the bombing plan secret. The letters were addressed to three independence activists, including Kim Gu.

Na was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor in 1962.

“The letters detail the plans Na had in mind and demonstrate his conviction,” said Kim Jae-hong, director of the National Museum of Korea.

“We hope to pay tribute to independence fighters and rediscover what Liberation Day means for us Koreans,” Kim added, referring to the upcoming day of remembrance on Aug. 15.

More from Headlines