Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that local governments' cooperation with the state was crucial in encouraging foreign residents to settle here to address the population crisis in South Korea.

At a meeting held in Hongseong-gun, South Chungcheong Province, Yoon, who presided over a meeting with heads of the autonomous governments, said the central and local governments should take preemptive actions to support foreign nationals to settle and work in Korean society, as the country faces a growing shortage in its working-age population.

"We must take preemptive action on the labor shortage in the wake of the fast aging of the population coupled with the low birth rate," Yoon said before some 100 participants. "The low birth rate issue and the foreign worker issue must be seriously addressed through the collaboration of central and local governments."

There, Yoon called for support measures to enable foreign residents and international students to settle here as local community members and engage in "healthy economic activities" nationwide to help them each fulfill their "Korean dream."

Immigration data shows Korea was home to 1.8 million foreign nationals -- nearly 5 percent of the nation's entire population -- as of the end of 2023. Among these, 230,000 were students.

"Local industrial sites and rural towns are already experiencing a demographic drought, and universities in remote areas are already going all out to lure exchange students from foreign countries to cushion the impact of the sharp decline in the school-age population in the region," he said.

Yoon pointed out that the local governments of Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province had already laid out support for foreign workers, by building dormitories or supporting the cost of accommodations. In Busan, interpreters accompany foreign workers when they visit doctors.

But there are growing calls for improvements to policy on immigration and foreign residents, Yoon said. In this regard, Yoon welcomed requests from the local governments to participate in related policy-making decisions.

Chiefs of provincial governments presented their proposals on introducing customized local policies to support foreign residents at the meeting, according to the presidential office.

Details of the specific measures discussed in Thursday's event were not disclosed as of press time.

In Yoon's previous meetings with provincial governors, proposals from different regions have included granting permission to international students to work in factories in addition to farms, and the expansion of dormitories for seasonal workers, among others.