[Today’s K-pop] Treasure to publish magazine for debut anniversary

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure has put together a magazine to mark the fourth anniversary of its debut, according to label YG Entertainment Friday. The magazine will be available from Aug. 7 and include a 188-page photobook and sticker book as well as a set of photocards and a poster. A postcard bearing the message from the bandmates along with pictures drawn by them will also be part of the publication. Separately, the ten members are set to host a concert in Seoul on Aug. 15. It will be the final gig for their second Asia tour that brought them to Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. They also are in the middle of fan meeting tour in Japan that will continue in three more cities. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to drop solo repack

(Credit: RBW Entertainment) (Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Moonbyul of Mamamoo will make a comeback as a solo act on Aug. 21 with a repackaged album, said agency RBW Entertainment on Friday. Dubbed “Starlit of Twinkle,” it will be a reissue of her first solo studio album “Starlit of Muse,” that came out in February. The 12-track LP landed atop iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions and sold over 100,000 copies, a career-high for the singer. In the meantime, she will resume her first solo tour, “Museum: an epic of starlit,” in Macau next week. She began touring Asia in late March with a two-day concert in Seoul and hopped around six cities in the region until mid-May. Xdinary Heroes to bring out digital single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Boy band Xdinary Heroes will release a digital single on Aug. 5, announced label JYP Entertainment Friday. The band of six will drop “Open ♭eta v6.3,” which is the third installment of its “2024 Xperiment Project,” and follows “Open ♭eta v6.1” and “Open ♭eta v6.2,” from June and July, respectively. Before the release of the digital single, it will host standalone concert in Seoul, “Closed ♭eta: v6.3,” on Aug. 2-4. The new single is expected to be unveiled in advance at the live show as did both previous singles. Meanwhile, the bandmates visited fans in the US through its showcase earlier this month. The event was held in Los Angeles July 17-18 and in New York on July 21. Kwon Eunbi to join remake project

(Credit: Kakao Entertainment) (Credit: Kakao Entertainment)