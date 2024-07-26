[Today’s K-pop] Treasure to publish magazine for debut anniversary

Most Popular
-
6
[Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown
-
7
4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges
-
8
S. Korea, China shifting from tensions to cooperation: Seoul
-
9
Crowded public transport, long commutes top stressors for Seoul, Gyeonggi workers: survey
-
10
Man who let his father die due to financial difficulties to be released on parole
[Today’s K-pop] Treasure to publish magazine for debut anniversaryBy Hwang You-mee
Published : July 26, 2024 - 16:30
Treasure has put together a magazine to mark the fourth anniversary of its debut, according to label YG Entertainment Friday.
The magazine will be available from Aug. 7 and include a 188-page photobook and sticker book as well as a set of photocards and a poster. A postcard bearing the message from the bandmates along with pictures drawn by them will also be part of the publication.
Separately, the ten members are set to host a concert in Seoul on Aug. 15. It will be the final gig for their second Asia tour that brought them to Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. They also are in the middle of fan meeting tour in Japan that will continue in three more cities.
Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to drop solo repack
Moonbyul of Mamamoo will make a comeback as a solo act on Aug. 21 with a repackaged album, said agency RBW Entertainment on Friday.
Dubbed “Starlit of Twinkle,” it will be a reissue of her first solo studio album “Starlit of Muse,” that came out in February. The 12-track LP landed atop iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions and sold over 100,000 copies, a career-high for the singer.
In the meantime, she will resume her first solo tour, “Museum: an epic of starlit,” in Macau next week. She began touring Asia in late March with a two-day concert in Seoul and hopped around six cities in the region until mid-May.
Xdinary Heroes to bring out digital single
Boy band Xdinary Heroes will release a digital single on Aug. 5, announced label JYP Entertainment Friday.
The band of six will drop “Open ♭eta v6.3,” which is the third installment of its “2024 Xperiment Project,” and follows “Open ♭eta v6.1” and “Open ♭eta v6.2,” from June and July, respectively.
Before the release of the digital single, it will host standalone concert in Seoul, “Closed ♭eta: v6.3,” on Aug. 2-4. The new single is expected to be unveiled in advance at the live show as did both previous singles.
Meanwhile, the bandmates visited fans in the US through its showcase earlier this month. The event was held in Los Angeles July 17-18 and in New York on July 21.
Kwon Eunbi to join remake project
Kwon Eunbi will put her own spin on a 2002 summer hit song, said Kakao Entertainment Friday.
It will be a part of its remake series, “Project Change,” and she will sing “Please Summer!” the title of two-man band Indigo’s namesake debut album. A music video will accompany the song as well, featuring the singer, who has drawn the spotlight with her appearance at the Waterbomb music festival.
She was leader of project girl group IZ*One until it disbanded in April 2021 and began her solo career four months later with EP “Open.” She has released three mini albums and two single albums as well as a digital single on her own so far. Her latest music was second single “Sabotage” that came out in June.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to consent to Japan's Sado mines gaining World Heritage status
-
Cash-crunched Tmon begins refund process for customers
-
Assembly defers Supreme Court judge appointment amid nepotism accusations