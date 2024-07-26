S. Korea to consent to Japan's Sado mines gaining World Heritage status: official

South Korea has given the green light to designate Japan's gold and silver mines on Sado Island -- where an estimated over 1,500 Koreans were forced to work at the end of Japan's colonial rule -- as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Japan's ongoing efforts to have the Sado Island Gold Mines recognized have fueled a dispute with South Korea. The controversy revolves around Japan's deliberate omission of its history regarding the forced mobilization of Koreans during its brutal colonial rule over the peninsula.

Despite the controversy, a senior official from the Foreign Ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the "agreement between Japan and South Korea (on the inscription) has reached its final stage after a challenging process."

"Barring any unforeseen developments in the next 24 hours, the Sado Island Gold Mines are anticipated to be inscribed as a World Heritage site without a vote at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi, India, tomorrow," the official said Friday.

Elected for a four-year term through 2027, South Korea is one of the 21 rotating members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee this year.

An inscription on the World Heritage list typically requires a two-thirds majority vote from the WHC member states. However, it has become customary for the final decision to be reached through consensus, ensuring broader agreement and cooperation among the committee members.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry's confirmation came hours after Japan's Asahi Shimbun reported that a preliminary agreement had been reached. Under the agreement, Japan will display the history of Korean forced laborers at the site in exchange for South Korea's consent to the inscription of the Sado Mine complex as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Korea Herald also learned from diplomatic sources in Seoul that South Korea and Japan had reached the tentative agreement mentioned by the Japanese newspaper.