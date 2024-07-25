What is happening at Hybe?

Hybe CEO Park Ji-won has been replaced by Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Lee Jae-sang, just three months after becoming embroiled in a dispute between Hybe and Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.

The controversy began when Hybe launched an internal audit on Min over an alleged attempt at a hostile takeover of Ador on April 22 and Min held a press conference three days later to push back. Park, along with Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, were the main targets of Min, who blamed Park and Bang for failing to manage the company’s multi-label system and falsely accusing her of breach of trust.

Adopting a multi-label system, as many companies have done, was one of Park’s major accomplishments as a CEO at Hybe. Park's previous role as the CEO of Nexon Korea, a local video game developer, from 2014 to 2018 helped him achieve such a result.

Min further fueled the dispute by revealing a private message from Park, in which she questioned his decision to invest 1 trillion won ($721.29 million) in Ithaca Holdings, deeming it unprofitable. She publicly criticized Park’s global strategy, reportedly causing him considerable stress. Hybe America acquired Ithaca Holdings in 2021, and reported consecutive operating losses of 70.1 billion won in 2022 and 142.4 billion won in 2023.