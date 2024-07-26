Actor’s excessive airport security sparks probe into human rights violations

Actor Byeon Woo-seok, left, and security are seen allegedly flashing a light at the crowd. (Screen capture from X)

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Friday that it launched an investigation into allegations of excessive security measures involving actor Byeon Woo-seok.

The investigation follows a complaint submitted on July 14, accusing the security measures during Byeon’s recent travels of infringing on human rights.

The NHRCK will examine whether the airport's security team was complicit in the actions of a private security firm, which included blocking gates and conducting ticket and passport checks. The inquiry aims to determine if the airport's security staff approved or coordinated these actions.

An NHRCK official noted, "If it is confirmed that the airport facilitated or endorsed discriminatory actions by the private security firm against regular passengers, we may pursue a more comprehensive investigation."

The commission could investigate if an Incheon International Airport employee, a public servant, discriminated between Byeon and other passengers. However, if the actions were solely those of the private security firm, the NHRCK’s investigative scope may be limited.

The initial complaint was directed at the private security firm hired by Byeon’s agency but was redirected to Incheon International Airport's security personnel. This shift was necessary because, under the National Human Rights Commission of Korea Act, the NHRCK is only authorized to investigate human rights violations involving public institutions and agencies, not private entities.

Byeon has faced controversy as he was subjected to heightened security measures at Incheon International Airport while traveling to Hong Kong for his "Summer Letter" Asia fan meeting tour on July 12.

Guards from his security company blocked gates, used flashlights on passengers, and conducted arbitrary checks of tickets and passports. A security guard reportedly announced, "When Byeon arrives, we will block the gate for 10 minutes. No one, including reporters, can enter."

The private security firm has apologized, explaining that these measures were in response to an unexpected crowd of fans. They claimed that while some actions, like gate blocking, were done with airport security's knowledge, other actions, including arbitrary ticket and passport checks, were not preapproved by the airport authorities.

Incheon International Airport has clarified that, while it occasionally closes gates for safety, it did not endorse or coordinate the private security firm’s actions. The airport stressed that internal security and passenger management are typically handled by its staff.

In response, Incheon International Airport filed a lawsuit Thursday against the security company. The lawsuit addresses concerns about the company’s actions on July 12, including gate blocking and ticket checks, which are suspected of abuse of authority and coercion.