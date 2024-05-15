[Graphic News] UK tops global chart for child alcohol use

Most Popular
-
1
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
2
Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
-
3
Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
-
4
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
-
5
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
-
6
Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
-
7
S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education
-
8
Do Korean doctors make too much money?
-
9
[KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
-
10
[Herald Interview] Carbon breakthrough in Korea: Making diamonds at atmospheric pressure
[Graphic News] UK tops global chart for child alcohol useBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 16, 2024 - 08:01
One in three 11-year-olds in England has tried alcohol (34 percent of girls, 35 percent of boys), according to a World Health Organization report, which warned it is a “serious public health threat” to the country.
The organization examined data from 280,000 children aged 11, 13, and 15 from 44 countries, and the England topped the list of child alcohol use. Romania, Slovenia and Greece also placed high on the list.
Even worse for the England, by the time children reach 13 years old, the figure rises to 57 percent of girls and 50 percent of boys, far exceeding the international average of 33 percent, according to the WHO.
Reacting to the alarming results, UK health expert Ian Gilmore told the Daily Mail that the earlier people start drinking alcohol, the more likely they are to develop alcohol-related problems later in life.
More from Headlines
-
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
-
Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
-
S. Korea-to-Zimbabwe value chains can foster ‘win-win’ cooperation