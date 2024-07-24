[Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown

Most Popular
Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown
Published : July 25, 2024 - 08:01
The upcoming US presidential election on Nov. 5 has set the stage for a new showdown between former Republican President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic candidate.
According to the Associated Press, recent surveys indicate that Vice President Harris has secured the delegates to be the Democratic nominee, effectively replacing President Joe Biden as the party's candidate.
