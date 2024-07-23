Home

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s food exports up 5.2% in H1

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : July 24, 2024 - 08:01

South Korea’s exports of food and related goods rose 5.2 percent on-year in the first half of 2024, data showed, led by the popularity of instant noodles and processed rice products.

Outbound shipments of the food segment known as “K-Food Plus” reached $6.21 billion, compared with $5.9 billion posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

K-Food Plus encompasses a diverse range of food products and related items, from fresh and processed goods to agricultural equipment and solutions.

By product, exports of instant noodles jumped 32.3 percent to hit $590.2 million, with those of processed rice products gaining 41.4 percent to $136.9 million, the data showed.

South Korean rice products gained popularity, as frozen gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls, attracted significant attention in the US market as a gluten-free and healthy eating option, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

