Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Court refuses injunction on medical school expansion

    Court refuses injunction on medical school expansion
  2. 2

    Why Korean crime stories typically feature nameless, faceless perpetrators

    Why Korean crime stories typically feature nameless, faceless perpetrators
  3. 3

    Debate on 'no-seniors zones' heats up

    Debate on 'no-seniors zones' heats up
  4. 4

    S. Korea, Cambodia forge strategic partnership

    S. Korea, Cambodia forge strategic partnership
  5. 5

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon
  1. 6

    Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?

    Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Hyundai-backed Motional’s struggles deepen as Tesla eyes August robotaxi debut

    [KH Explains] Hyundai-backed Motional’s struggles deepen as Tesla eyes August robotaxi debut
  3. 8

    Police raid popera singer Kim Ho-joong's house over hit-and-run suspicions

    Police raid popera singer Kim Ho-joong's house over hit-and-run suspicions
  4. 9

    New Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief vows full-fledged probe into first lady

    New Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief vows full-fledged probe into first lady
  5. 10

    Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official

    Trump may like to 'solve' N. Korean nuclear problem if reelected: ex-official
피터빈트

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

By Yonhap

Published : May 17, 2024 - 15:23

    • Link copied

A tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack by North Korean super-large multiple rocket units is under way under the inspection of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 22, 2024. (KCNA) A tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack by North Korean super-large multiple rocket units is under way under the inspection of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 22, 2024. (KCNA)

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details as an analysis is currently under way.

The launch comes after the North fired 600-mm super-large shells, considered to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea on April 22.

More from Headlines