N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

A tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack by North Korean super-large multiple rocket units is under way under the inspection of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 22, 2024. (KCNA)

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details as an analysis is currently under way.

The launch comes after the North fired 600-mm super-large shells, considered to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea on April 22.