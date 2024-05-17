N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

Most Popular
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCSBy Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2024 - 15:23
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details as an analysis is currently under way.
The launch comes after the North fired 600-mm super-large shells, considered to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward the East Sea on April 22.
