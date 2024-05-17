Daewoo E&C chairman meets Cambodian PM

Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju (second from left) meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (third from left) at a Lotte Hotel in central Seoul, Friday. (Daewoo E&C)

South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who was visiting South Korea for a bilateral summit, to seek support for the builder's expansion plans in Cambodia, the company said Friday.

During the meeting, Jung requested support for Korean companies making inroads investments into the Cambodian market and discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations, the firm said.

"Daewoo E&C, as one of the major global construction companies, aims to leverage our expertise from successful urban development projects, such as in Hanoi, Vietnam, to venture into new city and real estate development projects in Cambodia," Jung stated, according to Daewoo E&C’s press release Friday.

"We believe that these developments, including new cities and industrial parks, will play a significant role in Cambodia's economic growth by attracting global investment, including from Korea."

Echoing this sentiment, Hun expressed his gratitude for Daewoo's interest in Cambodia, stating, "We hope Daewoo E&C will actively participate in the ongoing Korea-Cambodia Friendship Bridge project.”

Hun also highlighted Cambodia's plans for infrastructure projects, including renewable energy and water treatment, assuring that the government would support both infrastructure and residential real estate developments.

“Along with the recently signed partnership between Daewoo E&C and WorldBridge Group, we hope Daewoo E&C will also create cooperative models for local Cambodian businesses and explore various business opportunities,” Hun added.