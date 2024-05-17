Two films featuring late Lee Sung-kyun open this summer

From left: "The Land of Happiness" (NEW), "Project Silence" (CJ ENM)

Two films starring late actor Lee Sun-kyun will posthumously hit theaters this summer, according to movie distributors Friday.

"Project Silence," an action thriller by director Kim Tae-gon, is currently under review for theatrical release in July, the movie’s distributor CJ ENM said Friday.

The film revolves around Jung-won (Lee Sun-kyun), who is stranded on a collapsed bridge shrouded in thick fog. Ju Ji-hoon appears as a tow truck driver to clear crashed cars from the bridge.

The movie was invited to last year's Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening section, which showcases genre films that have both critical and commercial appeal. At Cannes, "Project Silence" was sold to buyers from 140 countries, including France, the US, Germany and Japan.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that another film starring Lee, "The Land of Happiness," would get its theatrical release in August.

"The Land of Happiness" depicts the story of a lawyer, Jung In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), who defends a soldier named Park Tae-joo (Lee) during a trial involving the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, according to NEW, the film's distributor.

The film is helmed by director Choo Chang-min, who previously directed the hit period film "Masquerade" (2012) and the thriller flick "Seven Years of Night" (2018).