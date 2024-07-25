[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

(US)

Opened July 24

Action/Comedy

Directed by Shawn Levy

A retired Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who lives an ordinary life as a car dealer, seeks out Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) for a superhero team-up, as he tries to maintain the existence of all the people important to him.

“Despicable Me 4”

(US)

Opened June 24

Animation

Directed by Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage

Gru and Gru Jr. face their peaceful life crashing down as criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge.

“Escape”

(South Korea)

Opened July 3

Action

Directed by Lee Jong-pil

North Korean soldier Gyu-nam (Lee Je-hoon) is about to be discharged after 10 years of service. Faced with no alternative other than a future of working on a farm or in a mine, he devises a plan to defect to South Korea in search of a better life.

“Inside Out 2”

(US)

Opened June 12

Animation

Directed by Kelsey Mann

A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.