[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
-
2
N. Korea again sends trash-carrying balloons into S. Korea: JCS
-
3
[KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
-
4
Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice
-
5
North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office
-
6
Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage
-
7
Rape evidence caught in reflection of washing machine lid
-
8
Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners
-
9
Victim in Taekwondo studio child abuse case dies
-
10
4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 26, 2024 - 09:01
“Deadpool & Wolverine”
(US)
Opened July 24
Action/Comedy
Directed by Shawn Levy
A retired Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), who lives an ordinary life as a car dealer, seeks out Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) for a superhero team-up, as he tries to maintain the existence of all the people important to him.
“Despicable Me 4”
(US)
Opened June 24
Animation
Directed by Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage
Gru and Gru Jr. face their peaceful life crashing down as criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge.
“Escape”
(South Korea)
Opened July 3
Action
Directed by Lee Jong-pil
North Korean soldier Gyu-nam (Lee Je-hoon) is about to be discharged after 10 years of service. Faced with no alternative other than a future of working on a farm or in a mine, he devises a plan to defect to South Korea in search of a better life.
“Inside Out 2”
(US)
Opened June 12
Animation
Directed by Kelsey Mann
A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.
More from Headlines
-
Qoo10 crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage
-
Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners
-
S. Korea, China shifting from tensions to cooperation: Seoul