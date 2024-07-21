[Herald Review] Jo Jung-suk’s ‘Pilot’ sidesteps comedy cliches

Most Popular
[Herald Review] Jo Jung-suk’s ‘Pilot’ sidesteps comedy clichesBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 21, 2024 - 14:18
A trusted name in comedy flicks, actor Jo Jung-suk's unique charm and friendliness maximize the characteristics of any role he takes up, as witnessed once again in upcoming comedy film "Pilot."
A remake of the Swedish movie “Cockpit” (2012), “Pilot” revolves around the life of pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo) who, after getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, is now searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
The movie cleverly weaves together comical scenes of Jung-woo as a man in a woman's disguise -- sitting on a chair with legs apart while wearing a skirt or accidentally speaking in a man’s voice -- eliciting giggles rather than forced laughs.
Despite the highly predictable story development and ending, Jo brings humor to the scenes without relying on formulaic comedy. Jo acts as if he knows exactly what Korean audiences expect from a Korean-style comedy -- something natural and true to the character.
The movie is not just about bizarre and hilarious scenes surrounding Jung-woo, however.
“Pilot” shows how a self-centered man comes to learn about others' situations and lives.
“I wanted to depict the life of someone who, previously only focused on making choices for himself, came to understand others through special situations and look back on his relationship with family and friends,” director Kim Han-gyeol told reporters following a press screening on July 16.
“I also thought this movie was like a big metaphor, giving a message of encouragement and sympathy to the audience through Jung-woo’s situations.”
Versatile acting from Han Sun-hwa, who appears as Jung-mi, Jung-woo’s younger sister and YouTube beauty content creator, as well as Oh Min-ae’s portrayal of An-ja, Jung-woo’s mom and a die-hard fan of trot singer Lee Chan-won, are very down-to-earth and relatable.
Although the movie sets itself apart as a trendy, down-to-earth and easy-going comedy, it lacks that certain something that draws moviegoers to the theaters. You won't miss out on much even if you only catch this movie later on a streaming platform.
“Pilot” hits local theaters on July 31.
