[Herald Review] Jo Jung-suk’s ‘Pilot’ sidesteps comedy cliches

A trusted name in comedy flicks, actor Jo Jung-suk's unique charm and friendliness maximize the characteristics of any role he takes up, as witnessed once again in upcoming comedy film "Pilot."

A remake of the Swedish movie “Cockpit” (2012), “Pilot” revolves around the life of pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo) who, after getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, is now searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

The movie cleverly weaves together comical scenes of Jung-woo as a man in a woman's disguise -- sitting on a chair with legs apart while wearing a skirt or accidentally speaking in a man’s voice -- eliciting giggles rather than forced laughs.

Despite the highly predictable story development and ending, Jo brings humor to the scenes without relying on formulaic comedy. Jo acts as if he knows exactly what Korean audiences expect from a Korean-style comedy -- something natural and true to the character.