Is NewJeans headed for a long 'break'?

If NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl band under the music label Ador, were "given" a year and a half "break" after their Tokyo Dome concerts in Japan next month as Hybe CEO Park Ji-won promised the parents of NewJeans members, the still-new band could be critically impacted, music critics said Thursday.

Three parents of NewJeans members met with Park on April 25 -- the day Ador CEO Min Hee-jin held a press conference to refute an alleged attempt to usurp the management rights of the band from Hybe, Ador's parent company, the local media reported Monday.

Park told the NewJeans members' parents that Hybe plans to give a long break to the group after the June 26 and 27 Tokyo Dome concerts, without disclosing the duration of the break, according to the report. Park mentioned he will also bring on a Grammy-winning music producer to work with NewJeans, which could take up to one year and six months just for casting.

Music critics say it is a preposterous plan that could be detrimental to the members at this stage in their careers.

“The current trend in the local entertainment scene is K-pop groups taking fewer and fewer breaks to the point where making a comeback is almost meaningless. K-pop groups release a new single every month, and when they are not pursuing musical activities, they produce their own content as well as communicate with fans online regularly. Even a month-and-a-half break can be seen as critical to a K-pop group,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said, Thursday.

Since debuting in July 2022, NewJeans has released two extended plays, one single album, 10 singles and five promotional singles.