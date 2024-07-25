Seventeen announces world tour at fan meeting

The bandmates of Seventeen wave to fans during a fan meeting at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pledis Entertainment) The bandmates of Seventeen wave to fans during a fan meeting at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop sensation Seventeen of Pledis Entertainment concluded its eighth fan meeting with a surprise announcement of a world tour later this year. Seventeen held two editions of "2024 SVT 8th Fan Meeting (Seventeen in Carat Land)" at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event left unforgettable memories for both the fans in attendance and those from 118 countries and regions watching live. By the end on Wednesday, Seventeen released a teaser video announcing its world tour. According to the teaser, the group will embark on the "Seventeen (Right Here) World Tour" in October, with performances in South Korea, Japan and other major Asian regions, as well as the US. Before the world tour, Seventeen will headline Lollapalooza Berlin on Sept. 8, meeting European music fans at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital. “Seventeen is preparing various activities to meet fans worldwide. Please look forward to their upcoming world tour and their performance at Lollapalooza Berlin, as Seventeen continues its global expansion,'" Pledis Entertainment said in a press release Wednesday.

The fan meetings showcased Seventeen's unique charm, powerful performances and strong bond with the fans, known as "Carats." The group performed songs rarely performed at concerts, including "Shining Diamond" from the first mini album, "Thinkin' About You," "Domino" and "Lucky." Special performances, such as Jeonghan and Wonwoo's "Last Night (Guitar by Park Ju-won)" and the newly debuted "King of Instrumentals," heated up the venue. Seventeen’s distinct units -- hip-hop, performance and vocal teams -- performed each other's songs in a "unit reverse," showcasing their versatility. The hip-hop team's performance of "Spell" exuded sexiness, while the performance team and vocal team reinterpreted "Youth Anthem" and "Lalali," respectively. The bandmates expressed their gratitude, saying, "As long as we are with Carats, Seventeen will always be in our youth," delivering an emotional performance of "9-Teen."

