Jimin of BTS, actor Song Da-eun suspected to be dating, again

Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Entertainment) Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS' Jimin and actor Song Da-eun are embroiled in yet another romance scandal after Song on Thursday shared videos and photos on her social media that some have interpreted to mean the two are in a relationship. The actor posted a video of a man, covered by a big emoji, walking by the sea to her Instagram. Netizens argue that the seaside spot is the same location that Jimin visited in the “(Bangtan Bomb) A Boisterous Shooting of ‘3J -- BTS’" content released on BTS’ official YouTube channel in April 2020. When Song filmed her video, or whether she shot it herself, is unknown.

Actor Song Da-eun (Song Da-eun's Instagram account) Actor Song Da-eun (Song Da-eun's Instagram account)

Song also uploaded a video of a living room in an unknown person’s house, which Army, or BTS fans, say looks identical to that of Jimin's home, pointing to the carpet and the sofa shown in the clip. She then posted two photos of herself wearing a BTS goods T-shirt and what appear to be “matching couple AirPod cases” inscribed with the names “Daeun” and “Jimin." Song deleted the posts after they went viral online and caused controversy among BTS fans. It is not the first time the two stars have been alleged to be in a romantic relationship. When a relationship was first suspected between them last year, Song refuted it on her Instagram, writing, “Please don’t ask me about a third person’s affairs,” in September 2023. She claimed that she is only a big fan of BTS.

This photo shows two AirPods cases inscribed with "Jimin" and "Daeun," posted by Song to her Instagram, Thursday. (Song Da-eun's Instagram account) This photo shows two AirPods cases inscribed with "Jimin" and "Daeun," posted by Song to her Instagram, Thursday. (Song Da-eun's Instagram account)