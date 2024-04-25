[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Guided Han River tours

Free tours making stops at historic sites near and around the Han River will run through November.

The tours will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, with each tour lasting about two hours. Reservations need to be made five days in advance for individuals and a month in advance for groups, at visit-hangang.seoul.kr.

Text messages will be sent when reservations are made or if a tour is canceled. Each tour requires at least three participants, as well as good weather without rain or fine dust.

Water Light Festival at Daecheong Park

The Daedeok Water Light Festival will run through May 6 at Daecheong Park in the Daedeok District in Daejeon.

The park, which is lit up from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., will host a wide range of performances, including traditional Korean music, classical music, poetry readings and busking.

There is no admission fee. Check out the latest performance schedule and details at daedeok.go.kr.

Green Barley Festival in Gochang

The annual Green Barley Festival will run through May 12 at Hagwon Farm in Gochang County, North Jeolla Province.

“Nongak,” a traditional Korean performance art, as well as classical music and jazz will be performed on the main stage set up in the middle of the vast farmland, neighboring fields of canola flowers.

Children can take part in activities like treasure hunts. Admission, including parking, is free. For more information, visit tour.gochang.go.kr.

Yangdong Festival in Gwangju

In its second year, the Yangdong Festival is taking place through May 4 at Yangdong Market, the largest marketplace in the Jeolla Provinces, located in Gwangju.

The festival is the perfect place for visitors to enjoy local cuisine and diverse music performances. Different zones are dedicated to street food and local dishes. Performances like busking and electronic dance music are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Spaces are set aside for children. Check out the latest updates at yangdongtongmaek.kr.

Spring blooms at Morning Calm

Spring blooms are at their peak at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province.

From plum blossoms and royal azaleas to tulips, daffodils and forsythia, the sprawling flower beds will also be accompanied by shows during festivities the garden is hosting through May 26. Flea markets will be held with magic shows to liven up the mood.

Admissions are priced at 11,000 won for adults with discounts available for children, senior citizens and veterans. For more information, visit morningcalm.co.kr.