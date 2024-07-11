[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Water festival at Korean Folk Village

A water festival at the Korean Folk Village is a way to try something old and new at the same time as visitors play with water guns, watch performances and craft shell bracelets.

“A Flash of Water in Dry Sky” will run for two months through Aug. 25 at the village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The village is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, closing three hours later Friday-Sunday.

Entrance fees are discounted for some. Check out more details at koreanfolk.co.kr.

Garden show along Han River

The 2024 Seoul International Garden Show runs through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from hobbyists to corporations to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7 p.m. until August, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October. Find more details at sigs2024.com.

Water Festival in Busan

Water gun battles, slides and fully air-conditioned shelters -- perfect for parents to unwind while their children splash about -- are summertime attractions to be found at LetsRun Park in Busan.

Every Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 25, performances such as magic shows will take place at the water festival. Visitors can enter at two time slots, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check the latest at park.kra.co.kr.

Night stroll at Sejong arboretum

The Sejong National Arboretum in the central city of Sejong offers admission at half price for evening visitors.

Between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 12, visitors will be treated to performances of “gugak,” traditional Korean music, and chamber music, as well as flea markets.

Tickets are priced at 2,500 won for adults. The first 500 visitors will be given lanterns. Check the latest performance schedule at sjna.or.kr.

Water festival at Everland

Join revelers toting colorful water guns at Everland as the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts a water festival.

“Water Stellar” takes place at Carnival Square through Aug. 25, with water splashing, squirting and fighting reaching a peak twice a day, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as Everland actors perform.

Bring water guns, shoes, a towel and extra clothes, but be advised that there are no changing rooms. Check for the latest information at everland.com.