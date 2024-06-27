[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Night stroll at Sejong arboretum

The Sejong National Arboretum in the central city of Sejong offers admission at half price for those visiting in the evening.

Between 6 p.m. and 9:30 pm. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 12, visitors will find performances of gugak, traditional Korean music, and a chamber orchestra, as well as flea markets.

Tickets are priced at 2,500 won for adults. The first 500 entrants will be given lanterns. Check the latest performance schedule at sjna.or.kr.

Summer blooms at Morning Calm

Through July 14, 200 different varieties of hydrangeas will be showcased at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The Secret Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts a hydrangea field now at its peak, with elaborate installations making for a beautiful spot to take the snaps of a lifetime.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children. See more details at morningcalm.co.kr.

Garden show along Han River

The 2024 Seoul International Garden Show runs through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from hobbyists to corporations to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7 p.m. until August, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October. Find more details at sigs2024.com.

Water festival at Everland

Join revelers toting colorful water guns at Everland, as the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts a water festival.

“Water Stellar” takes place at Carnival Square through Aug. 25, with water splashing, squirting and fighting reaching their peak twice a day, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as Everland actors put on a performance.

Bring water guns, shoes, a towel and extra clothes, but be advised that there are no changing rooms. Check for the latest information at everland.com.

Buckwheat fest at Jeju Folk Village

Find fields of buckwheat flowers at their peak at Jeju Folk Village, where visitors can also get an idea of how life on the island looked in the 19th century.

Flower installations make for a perfect setting to take a few snaps. Visitors can also check out exhibitions on artifacts like Jeju Island-exclusive craftworks.

The flower festival ends on July 7. Admission for adults is 15,000 won. Discounts are available. Find more information at jejufolk.com.