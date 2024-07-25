[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Petite France in Gapyeong

Petite France is a village in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, mirroring a typical French countryside landscape. Next to it is Pinocchio & DaVinci, an Italian village.

Through August, visitors can watch a puppet show and a performance on a 19th-century European organ.

Admission for adults is 12,000 won for the French village and 16,000 won for the Italian village. A pass for both attractions costs 19,500 won. Find out more at pfcamp.com.

Sandulsori Botanical Garden

Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, is showcasing fields of hydrangeas through the end of August.

The garden, open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., has a restaurant, bakery and cafe. Admission to the garden is priced at 8,000 won for adults and children alike. The fee is waived for babies two years old and younger.

Pets and outside food are banned in the garden. Parking is free. Visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Boryeong Mud Festival

Join revelers in mud wrestling and sliding at the annual mud festival in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, that kicked off last week.

Running through Aug. 4 at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, the festival has two separate zones: one for adults and teenagers and another for families with children between ages 3 and 14.

The mud zones are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, opening three hours early on weekends. For more details and pass pricing visit mudfestival.or.kr.

Sunflowers at E-World

Check out sunflowers at their peak at E-World’s Four Seasons Garden in Daegu.

Through July, the Sunflower Garden will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the E-World mascots appearing at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for photo sessions with children.

All-day adult tickets are priced at 49,000 won, with discounts for those younger and those seeking night admission only. Find more information at eworld.kr.

LetsRun Park in Busan

Water gun battles, slides and fully air-conditioned shelters -- perfect for parents to unwind while their children splash about -- are summertime attractions found at LetsRun Park in Busan.

Every Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 25, performances such as magic shows will take place at the water festival. Visitors can enter at two time slots, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check the latest at park.kra.co.kr.