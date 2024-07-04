[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Water festival at Everland

Join revelers toting colorful water guns at Everland, as the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts a water festival.

“Water Stellar” takes place at Carnival Square through Aug. 25, with water splashing, squirting and fighting reaching a peak twice a day, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as Everland actors put on a performance.

Bring water guns, shoes, a towel and extra clothes, but be advised that there are no changing rooms. Check for the latest information at everland.com.

Garden show along Han River

The 2024 Seoul International Garden Show runs through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from hobbyists to corporations to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7 p.m. until August, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October. Find more details at sigs2024.com.

Night stroll at Sejong arboretum

The Sejong National Arboretum in the central city of Sejong offers admission at half price for those visiting in the evening.

Between 6 p.m. and 9:30 pm. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 12, visitors will be treated to performances of gugak, traditional Korean music, and chamber music, as well as flea markets.

Tickets are priced at 2,500 won for adults. The first 500 visitors will be given lanterns. Check the latest performance schedule at sjna.or.kr.

Summer blooms at Morning Calm

Catch a glimpse of 200 different varieties of hydrangeas in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through July 14.

The Secret Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts a hydrangea field now at its peak, with elaborate installations making for a beautiful spot to take the snaps of a lifetime.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children. See more details at morningcalm.co.kr.

Sunflowers at Gangju Village

Fields of sunflowers at Gangju Village in Haman County, South Gyeongsang Province, are worth a visit for those seeking countryside serenity.

Besides flowers, food trucks serving local dishes and performances of live music animate the annual festival, now in its 12th year.

Admission is priced at 2,000 won with discounts for seniors and babies. Check out Haman County on Instagram at haman_official_ for more information.