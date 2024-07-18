[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Water festival in Busan

Water gun battles, slides and fully air-conditioned shelters -- perfect for parents to unwind while their children splash about -- are summertime attractions found at LetsRun Park in Busan.

Every Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 25, performances such as magic shows will take place at the water festival. Visitors can enter at two time slots, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check the latest at park.kra.co.kr.

Petite France in Gapyeong

Petite France is a village in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, mirroring a typical French countryside landscape. Next to it is Pinocchio & DaVinci, an Italian village.

Through the end of August, visitors will be able to watch a puppet show and a performance on a 19th-century European organ.

Admission for adults is 12,000 won for the French village and 16,000 won for the Italian village. A pass for both attractions costs 19,500 won. Find out more at pfcamp.com.

Water festival at Korean Folk Village

A water festival at the Korean Folk Village mixes the old with the new as visitors play with water guns, watch performances and craft shell bracelets.

“A Flash of Water in Dry Sky” will run for two months through Aug. 25 at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The village is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, closing three hours later Friday-Sunday.

Check out more details at koreanfolk.co.kr.

Sandulsori Botanical Garden

The Sandulsori garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, is showcasing fields of hydrangeas through the end of August.

The garden, open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., has a restaurant, bakery and cafe. Admission to the garden is priced at 8,000 won for adults and children alike. The fee is waived for babies two years old and younger.

Pets and outside food are banned in the garden. Parking is free. Visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Water festival at Everland

Join revelers toting colorful water guns at Everland as the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts a water festival.

“Water Stellar” takes place at Carnival Square through Aug. 25. The water splashing, spraying and fighting reaches a peak twice daily at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as Everland actors perform.

Bring water guns, shoes, a towel and extra clothes, but be advised there are no changing rooms. Check for the latest information at everland.com.