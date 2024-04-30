New talk show 'Verse1 with 2Jang' takes it to the streets

South Korean television personalities Jang Sung-kyu and singer Jang Min-ho will join forces to relay human stories to the audience via their new talk show, "Verse1 with 2Jang," amid KBS' attempts to tap into the growing popularity of on-site talk shows.

The 16-part talk show, "Verse1 with 2Jang," features Jang Sung-kyu and Jang Min-ho engaging in spontaneous discussions with local people. The episodes also include an interactive gaming segment in which the hosts award a gold ring worth some 1 million won ($725) to the participant who performs the first verse of the song of their choice without mistakes.

"KBS specializes in relaying human stories to the audience," said Jung Ah-young, the producer of the show, during an online press conference held on Tuesday.

"I wanted to continue on the legacies of KBS' human story-centered television shows such as 'Happy Together,' 'Documentary 3Days' and 'Hometown Report,' with 'Verse1 with 2Jang,'" said Jung.

The shows' main hosts said each episode interviewing people in an ordinary neighborhood will offer the audience a glimpse into other peoples' unique lives.

"Every (session) with ordinary people felt like reading a novel with different protagonists. The audience will feel like they will be watching a movie and drama series every episode," said Jang Sung-kyu, who has previously appeared as a TV personality as well as an emcee in hit entertainment shows such as "Knowing Bros" and "Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail."

"There are no cue cards, prompters or even script for this show," said Jang Min-ho, a TV personality and popular trot singer.

"The strength of this show lies in the chemistry between Jang Sung-kyu and I, as we both effectively fulfill our respective roles," he said. Jang Sung-kyu and Jang Min-ho have previously served as the main emcees of KBS' entertainment show "Market Butlers."

"The majority of the people only run forward, like racing horses. We hope that by getting a glimpse into someone else's life, the audience can draw strength from their stories," said Jang Min-ho.

"Verse1 with 2Jang" airs its first episode on KBS2TV at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.