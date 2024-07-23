'I, the Executioner' invited to 49th TIFF

South Korean filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan’s latest action film, “I, the Executioner,” has been invited to the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, continuing its streak of acclaim after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, CJ ENM announced Tuesday.

“I, the Executioner" is a sequel to 2015 blockbuster “Veteran.”

"Veteran," which attracted 13.4 million cinemagoers in Korea during its run, was showcased in the vanguard category at the 2015 TIFF. The noncompetitive section is dedicated to highlighting the work of bold and adventurous filmmakers.

The film's distributor, CJ ENM, said that the sequel was invited to be screened among the gala presentations, which highlight feature films and often include appearances by international movie stars.

“I, the Executioner" follows detective Seo Do-chul (Hwang Jung-min) nine years after "Veteran," as he teams up with rookie detective Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to hunt down a serial killer.

With “I, the Executioner" invited to Toronto, Ryu makes a return to the festival just a year after his crime film "Smugglers" was invited to the festival's gala presentations.

“I, the Executioner" was also screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May. The film was featured in the midnight screenings category, a noncompetitive section focused on showcasing genres such as action, horror, noir and thriller.

“I, the Executioner" is set for a Sept. 13 release in local theaters.