[Herald Review] 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is salute to Marvel fans

Fueled by fans' excitement to see two beloved superheroes together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, "Deadpool and Wolverine" is currently the talk of the town here.

Despite its R-rated status, as of Wednesday, the film achieved a 46.5 percent pre-sale rate with more than 210,000 tickets sold in advance. The pre-sale rate is nearly three times higher than that of its competitors, such as "Pilot" (18.2 percent) and "Despicable Me 4" (10.2 percent).

On a global scale, the film has also generated significant anticipation, with the teaser trailer setting a new Marvel Studios record by garnering 365 million views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" lives up to fans' anticipation, delivering a 127-minute marathon of pure entertainment packed with spectacular action.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" continues the story after the events of "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan." The film follows Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) as he fights to save his universe, which is on the brink of collapse following the death of its core figure, Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman), who died in "Logan."

Throughout the film, Deadpool searches the multiverse to find a Wolverine to bring back and save his universe. Along the way, they develop a friendship.