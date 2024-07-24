[Herald Review] 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is salute to Marvel fans

Most Popular
[Herald Review] 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is salute to Marvel fansBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : July 24, 2024 - 15:14
Fueled by fans' excitement to see two beloved superheroes together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, "Deadpool and Wolverine" is currently the talk of the town here.
Despite its R-rated status, as of Wednesday, the film achieved a 46.5 percent pre-sale rate with more than 210,000 tickets sold in advance. The pre-sale rate is nearly three times higher than that of its competitors, such as "Pilot" (18.2 percent) and "Despicable Me 4" (10.2 percent).
On a global scale, the film has also generated significant anticipation, with the teaser trailer setting a new Marvel Studios record by garnering 365 million views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.
"Deadpool and Wolverine" lives up to fans' anticipation, delivering a 127-minute marathon of pure entertainment packed with spectacular action.
"Deadpool and Wolverine" continues the story after the events of "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan." The film follows Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) as he fights to save his universe, which is on the brink of collapse following the death of its core figure, Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman), who died in "Logan."
Throughout the film, Deadpool searches the multiverse to find a Wolverine to bring back and save his universe. Along the way, they develop a friendship.
The action is spectacular, whether it features Deadpool and Wolverine fighting each other or teaming up to take on a host of enemies, including 100 Deadpools exiled from their previous universes. The film delivers the thrilling battle scenes the fans crave, with Deadpool's katana swords and Wolverine's claws providing visually striking action sequences.
Another highlight of the film is Deadpool’s witty, fourth-wall-breaking lines. His commentary, such as his soliloquy that "Deadpool and Wolverine" must not dishonor the highly praised "Logan," and his repeated claims of being "Marvel Jesus" in reference to the MCU's recent flops, has the audience in stitches.
The numerous surprise appearances of Marvel Comics characters, whether returning or debuting, are another major highlight of the film, and offering a salute to Marvel fans.
However, the film may present a high entry barrier for some.
As "Deadpool and Wolverine" features a multitude of surprise appearances by both old and new characters from across the Marvel Comics universe as well as the MCU’s vast "X-Men" universe, some background knowledge of Marvel Comics-based movies or TV shows is needed to fully grasp and enjoy the film.
A multitude of swearing, sexual jokes and blood-soaked action scenes might also be overwhelming for those who are averse to or unfamiliar with this type of content.
Subtitles in Korean also often fall short of capturing American nuances embedded in the jokes, including memes and cultural references, which are needed for the international audience to fully appreciate the humor.
"Deadpool and Wolverine" opened in local theaters Wednesday. There is one post-credit scene after the end credits.
