Liberal bloc moves to rewrite student rights ordinance

Cho Hee-yeon, Superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education continues a sit-in protest to oppose the abolition of the student rights ordinance in front of the education office in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

The debate on whether the abolition of the Seoul Student Human Rights Ordinance was appropriate is expected to expand to the National Assembly as the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, which holds a parliamentary majority, plans to draft legislation concerning student rights, regardless of regional offices’ abolition of the ordinance.

The Democratic Party of Korea on Monday criticized the People's Power's removal of Seoul's student rights ordinance, calling it a "political regression" and an "anachronism" that "puts a nail in the coffin of human rights."

The Democratic Party vowed to actively pursue relevant legislation to ensure the human rights of both students and teachers.

"The Student Rights Ordinance lacks a firm legal foundation, so it suffers from being abolished in various situations, such as the change of political inclination of the superintendent, the composition of local councils, and the activities of organizations opposing the ordinance," the Democratic Party lawmakers said, calling for a unified legal framework.

"The new student rights act will take into account the concerns of teachers and provide exemption provisions for legitimate teaching guidance and daily educational activities of teachers," Rep. Park Ju-min of the Democratic Party said.

Once the 21st National Assembly fails to propose the law, the opposition party could discuss school rights bills, which include the rights of both students and teachers in the 22nd National Assembly when it opens, according to Park.

Such prospects came after a sit-in protest by Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education held since Friday to oppose the council's decision to remove the ordinance.

At a press briefing held in front of the Seoul education office Monday, Cho said the legal deadline for the Seoul Metropolitan Council's reconsideration of the scrap is May 17, adding that he would appeal for reconsideration of the removal.

However, as the bill abolishing the rights ordinance was passed with 60 votes in favor out of the 60 members present, the scrap is highly unlikely to be debunked, which then the education head can bring to the Supreme Court and request for the suspension of execution, according to the official.

The city council abolished the student rights ordinance Friday, 12 years after it was adopted. The members of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea did not cast ballots as a protest against the vote, as the city council is dominated by ruling conservative People Power Party council members.

The ordinance, first adopted in 2011 for schools in Gyeonggi Province and in 2012 in Seoul by progressive education superintendents, was introduced to promote student welfare by prohibiting corporal punishment and discrimination by teachers based on a student's gender, religion, age, sexual orientation or academic performance. It also granted rallies on school grounds as well as giving students the freedom to choose their hairstyle and clothing.

Despite its noble intentions, the ordinance has faced criticism for neglecting the welfare of the teachers.

Opposition to the ordinance was first raised in August 2022 by a coalition of religious groups and parents who opposed its clause on granting freedom regarding sexual orientation, claiming that "the ordinance justifies unethical sexual conduct such as homosexuality, sexual transition, early sexual conduct and abolition.”

The criticism intensified after an apparent suicide by a 24-year-old elementary school teacher in Seoul’s Seocho-gu last July after suffering from constant harassment from parents.

Teaming up with the People Power Party politicians, teachers argued that the ordinance infringes on teachers’ and other students’ rights to education, leading to President Yoon Suk Yeol ordering to scrap the ordinance and come up with new guidelines that protect teachers' rights and enhance their authority.

Superintendent Cho, however, claimed that "The lawmakers of the People Power Party are splitting students and teachers as students' rights and protection of teachers authority were incompatible."

"The fall of teachers' authority today is a complex problem resulting from excessive competition, commoditization of education, and changes in the social environment," he added. He also criticized the leading lawmakers' avoidance of fixing the fundamental problem, as the ordinance could be supplemented if necessary to protect the educational activities of teachers.

The Seoul education office had planned to legislate an amendment to the previous ordinance, in which both the responsibilities and rights of students are highlighted, while also respecting teachers’ rights.

As South Chungcheong and Seoul education offices have abolished the ordinance, six remaining regional education offices — Gyeonggi, Gwangju, North Jeolla Province, South Chungcheong Province, Incheon and Jeju — still enforce the ordinance.