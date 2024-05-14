Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats

Adm. Kim Myung-soo (left), chairperson of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Gen. Bradley Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations of the US Space Force, at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on May 7, 2024. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The military is planning to hold a rare meeting between major South Korean and US Forces Korea special operations officials later this month to discuss ways to improve special warfare capabilities amid North Korea's threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

South Korea operates special forces units separately under the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps, and regularly stages combined drills with US Special Operations Command Korea troops, but holding a meeting between all of their commanders would mark a rare occasion.

"Our military is planning to hold a meeting between major South Korean and US commanders to discuss ways to improve special warfare capabilities and the direction of their development," the official said.

The official, however, said details about the meeting, including participants and specific timing, remained undecided.

South Korea's special operations units are tasked with infiltration operations during a contingency, and North Korea has often reacted angrily to joint drills between the allies' special forces.

Last month, the North said it staged a "nuclear counterattack" drill with its multiple rocket launcher units, in response to recent South Korea-US military drills, including an airborne exercise between their special forces. (Yonhap)