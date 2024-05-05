S. Korea to participate in US-led cyber exercise this week

Most Popular
-
1
Key suspects grilled over alleged abuse of power in Marine death inquiry
-
2
Marine Corps commander summoned by CIO for questioning on alleged influence-peddling case
-
3
Army takes group action against Hybe for neglecting BTS
-
4
Debate rages over ‘overly fatty’ samgyeopsal
-
5
Some junior doctors are returning: Health Ministry
-
6
Ador CEO's request for exclusive right to terminate NewJeans' contract with Hybe refused in February
-
7
[Weekender] Korean psyche untangled: Musok
-
8
Naver will consider company benefits in deciding on selling Line shares: CEO
-
9
Woman dangling from power lines rescued by residents holding blanket
-
10
Hankook Tire takes over control of Hanon Systems
S. Korea to participate in US-led cyber exercise this weekBy Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2024 - 11:27
South Korea's Cyber Operations Command will participate in a US-led multinational cyber exercise this week to strengthen its capabilities to counter malicious cyber activities, Seoul's defense ministry said Sunday, amid growing security threats from North Korea.
Nine personnel from the South's military will join the Cyber Flag exercise to be held from Sunday through Saturday (local time) in the US state of Virginia, according to the defense ministry.
The online exercise is designed to hone skills for multinational cooperation in countering cyberthreats and share intelligence against enemies' cyber activities.
Since 2011, the US Cyber Command has conducted the cyber exercise annually to enhance the readiness of Washington, its allies and partner countries against security threats in the online domain.
This year's exercise involves 18 nations, including the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, which consists of the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and other partner countries.
It will mark South Korea's third participation in the exercise since the nation first joined it in 2022. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather
-
N. Korea slams US, other countries for seeking alternative to UN sanctions monitoring panel
-
S. Korea, China, Japan in talks to hold trilateral summit May 26-27: official