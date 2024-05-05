S. Korea to participate in US-led cyber exercise this week

Choi Byong-ok (left), the director general of the defense ministry's defense policy bureau, shakes hands with Mieke Eoyang, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, as they meet for the allies' Cyber Cooperation Working Group session at the ministry in Seoul on May 9, 2023, in this file photo released by the ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Cyber Operations Command will participate in a US-led multinational cyber exercise this week to strengthen its capabilities to counter malicious cyber activities, Seoul's defense ministry said Sunday, amid growing security threats from North Korea.

Nine personnel from the South's military will join the Cyber Flag exercise to be held from Sunday through Saturday (local time) in the US state of Virginia, according to the defense ministry.

The online exercise is designed to hone skills for multinational cooperation in countering cyberthreats and share intelligence against enemies' cyber activities.

Since 2011, the US Cyber Command has conducted the cyber exercise annually to enhance the readiness of Washington, its allies and partner countries against security threats in the online domain.

This year's exercise involves 18 nations, including the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, which consists of the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and other partner countries.

It will mark South Korea's third participation in the exercise since the nation first joined it in 2022. (Yonhap)