French designer Pierre Paulin's first show in Seoul collaborates with actor Lee Jung-jae

The late designer Pierre Paulin’s first solo exhibition in Seoul “Starring-Pierre Paulin” takes a cinematic theme, showing how his innovative furniture designs -- characterized by curved and sleek aesthetics -- were featured on the silver screen.

The exhibition, which kicked off on May 9 at Artist Company in southern Seoul, is the result of a collaboration with Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who was involved in curating the exhibition by selecting Paulin’s design pieces. Artist Company is an entertainment agency co-founded by Lee.

A large part of the exhibition explores the presence of Paulin’s work in the cinematic universe, presenting how his pieces have been integrated into films and television series since the 1960s. Paulin, who initially aspired to become a sculptor before shifting toward design, continuously evolved his style from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Among the iconic works designed by Paulin at the exhibition are his witty furniture pieces such as "Tongue Chair," "Spider Chair," "Table Cathedrale” and “Face a Face.”

The exhibition also attempts to bring synergy between the French designer and Korea’s emerging painter Lee Hee-joon, whose two paintings are on display along with Paulin’s furniture. Lee’s geometric paintings are created with a chunk of paint and a squeegee, reminiscent of architectural construction. Lee takes inspiration from images of his travels, ranging from his familiar surroundings to distant destinations.

The exhibition was organized by Paulin, Paulin, Paulin, a family-owned brand established in 1927 by the designer, in partnership with Artue, an online art platform that provides digital tools for galleries, art fairs and collectors.

“The aim of this unique partnership is to highlight the work of Pierre Paulin and give collectors access to rare pieces that have never before been shown in Korea,” the designer brand wrote in a press release.

The exhibition runs through Sept.8 across the underground space and the first floor of Artist Company in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.