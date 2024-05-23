Most Popular
Student nabbed for biking naked 'due to stress'By Yoon Min-sik
Published : May 23, 2024 - 17:19
An international student studying in South Korea was caught riding a bicycle in public while naked, allegedly due to stress, local police said Thursday.
The 23-year-old, who was only identified as a Chonnam National University student who is from an African country, is under investigation for public indecency, according to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Station. He is accused of taking off all his clothes and riding a bike at around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday near the dormitory of his school, located in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul.
Other students of the school reported him to the police. The 23-year-old had not been drunk and he tested negative in a rapid drug test, according to the police.
The student told police that his erratic behavior was "due to academic stress," and claimed that he was suffering from a mental illness. The police is conducting further investigation to see what led to this incident.
According to local news reports, officials of the university dormitory notified his roommates through text message that the student has shown signs of schizophrenia.
