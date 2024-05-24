HD Hyundai and Shell to collaborate on next-gen liquefied hydrogen carriers

HD Hyundai and Shell signed a joint development agreement for liquefied hydrogen carrier technologies at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Gyeonggi Province, Korea, Friday, attended by (from left to right) Kim Sung-joon, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Karrie Trauth, senior vice president of Shell Shipping & Maritime, and Jeon Seung-ho, CTO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. (HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai announced Friday a partnership with Shell to advance liquefied hydrogen (LH2) transportation technologies.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, both integral parts of HD Hyundai's shipbuilding division, have signed a joint development agreement with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd. The agreement was signed at the HD Hyundai Global Research and Development Center in Gyeonggi Province.

Executives in attendance included Kim Sung-joon, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Jeon Seung-ho, CTO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Karrie Trauth, senior vice president at Shell Shipping & Maritime.

The partnership aims to create a large-scale LH2 carrier by the 2030s, which will facilitate the intercontinental transport of hydrogen. Hydrogen, when liquefied, is cooled to extremely low temperatures to condense it into a liquid state, making it much denser and more efficient to transport over long distances. This process, however, poses significant technical challenges.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will leverage its expertise to develop key technologies such as large LH2 storage tanks and the hydrogen cargo operation systems required for safe and efficient transport. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will focus on developing a hydrogen-powered engine and the overall design of the LH2 carrier. Shell will contribute its extensive knowledge of ship operations and will assess the practicality and efficiency of the new carrier designs.

In 2023, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering received Approval in Principle from DNV, a leading international classification society, for its innovative hydrogen system designed for large LH2 carriers. This certification indicates that the proposed technology meets the basic requirements for safety and feasibility.

"HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering teaming up with Shell will help us push forward in green energy with vessels powered by methanol, ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen," said CEO Kim.

"Shell's long history of working with HD Hyundai has led to some great energy-efficient ships, and this new project will let us keep innovating with cleaner energy solutions for maritime shipping," said Senior Vice President Trauth.

HD Hyundai is also working with other global partners to develop the necessary infrastructure and logistics to support the widespread use of hydrogen as a clean energy source in maritime transport. In February, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Woodside Energy, Hyundai Glovis, and a memorandum of lease to establish a comprehensive LH2 marine transportation value chain.