Hybrid sales drive up Hyundai Motor's Q2 earnings

(Hyundai Motor Company) (Hyundai Motor Company)

Hyundai Motor Company on Thursday reported a record-breaking quarterly revenue for the second quarter of this year, marking a 6.6 percent increase from last year to reach 45.02 trillion won ($32.6 billion). The company attributed the results to an improved sales mix driven by the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles, which accounted for a double-digit proportion of sales for the first time, along with favorable currency exchange rates. In the same April-June period, Hyundai's operating profits also reached an all-time high, growing by 0.7 percent year-over-year to 4.28 trillion won, with an operating profit margin of 9.5 percent. Net profit, including contributions from minority interests, surged by 24.7 percent to 4.17 trillion won. Globally, Hyundai sold 1,057,168 vehicles in the second quarter, maintaining nearly the same volume as last year. Excluding China, sales rose by 2.2 percent, driven by robust performance in North America. International sales outside Korea increased by 2 percent to 871,431 units, thanks to new models such as the Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid and the refreshed Genesis GV80.

The 2024 Santa Fe Hybrid. (Hyundai Motor Company) The 2024 Santa Fe Hybrid. (Hyundai Motor Company)

In contrast, domestic sales in Korea fell by 9.6 percent to 185,737 units. Despite this decline, the strong sales of sport utility vehicles and hybrids, like the new Santa Fe Hybrid, helped maintain a healthy sales mix. Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales, encompassing hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, totaled 192,242 units, a slight increase of 0.2 percent from the previous year. Hybrid models saw significant growth, with sales increasing by 26.4 percent to 122,421 units. Consequently, hybrids accounted for 11.6 percent of total sales, up 2.4 percentage points from the same period last year. This growth in hybrid sales offset a 24.7 percent decline in EV sales, which stood at 58,950 units. "We expect continued strong demand for hybrids in the short term as EV market growth slows. Long-term, we anticipate EVs will dominate the market for eco-friendly vehicles," Hyundai said. Hyundai also declared a quarterly dividend of 2,000 won, reflecting a 33.3 percent increase from 2023. This aligns with the shareholder return policy announced in April last year, which includes a payout ratio of at least 25 percent of the consolidated net profit attributable to controlling interest, quarterly dividends and an annual cancellation of 1 percent of its existing treasury stock for the next three years.

Hyundai Motor's recently announced Inster sub-compact electric vehicle, set for launch in the European market later this year (Hyundai Motor Company) Hyundai Motor's recently announced Inster sub-compact electric vehicle, set for launch in the European market later this year (Hyundai Motor Company)