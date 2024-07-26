Home

Liberation Day eve concert with Song Ga-in at Gwanghwamun

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : July 26, 2024 - 17:57

    • Link copied

Poster for Poster for "8.15 Seoul My Soul" (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts,)

A concert titled "8.15 Seoul My Soul" will be held at Gwanghwamun Square at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, to celebrate Liberation Day, with "queen of trot" Song Ga-in performing the finale.

The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is organizing the event to commemorate the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

The concert will begin with a performance by male percussion group Tago. Also performing will be Seodo Band, who describe themselves as the founders of Joseon Pop; Uheesak, a collaborative band of the traditional performance group Uhee Company and the Jamaican Ska band Kingston Rudieska; and ADG7, a contemporary gugak-based band founded to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Liberation Day in 2015.

There will be standing areas as well as seating areas. Picnic areas will be available for those who prefer to picnic while enjoying the performance on a screen.

The event is free but reservations must be made for the seating areas in advance through the Sejong Center's website starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

On-site seating will be available depending on the seats available on the day.

