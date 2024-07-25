GS Entec's 1st monopile shipped for major offshore wind project

GS Entec's first 71.2 meter-long monopile for the Yeonggwang Nakwol Offshore Wind Power Project awaitsshipping at the company's plant in Ulsan. (GS Entec)

GS Entec, a South Korean offshore wind power and marine equipment manufacturer, said Thursday it has successfully shipped its first turbine base, or monopile, from its Ulsan plant for the Yeonggwang Nakwol Offshore Wind Power Project.

Located off the southwestern coast of Korea, the Yeonggwang Nakwol Offshore Wind Power Project is a major development expected to generate 365 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to power 87,000 homes in Korea. GS Entec secured a 200 billion won ($144 million) contract last year to supply the supporting monopiles for this initiative.

Monopiles are essential components of offshore wind farms. These large, cylindrical steel structures are driven into the seabed and act as the bases for wind turbines. They are preferred globally due to their quicker construction times and cost advantages over other substructure types.

The first monopile produced by GS Entec measures 71.2 meters in length, equivalent to the height of a 23-story building, 7.5 meters in diameter and weighs 895.6 tons, capable of supporting a 5.7 MW turbine. A total of 64 monopiles will be delivered for the project by September next year.

Founded in 1988, GS Entec is a subsidiary of GS Global and has historically produced chemical equipment for refineries and petrochemical plants. In recent years, the company has pivoted towards eco-friendly initiatives. The company’s new focus on offshore wind power substructures aligns with the growing demand for durable subsea structures that can withstand over 20 years of underwater use.

Last year, GS Entec entered into a partnership with Sif Netherlands B.V., the leading monopile technology provider. This partnership included an exclusive technology license agreement, enabling GS Entec to transform its chemical equipment manufacturing plant in Ulsan into an offshore wind monopile production facility. The transformation involves a significant investment of 300 billion won, including 214 billion won for Sif's latest automation equipment and 86 billion won for additional infrastructure.

“Our work on the Yeonggwang Nakwol project marks the start of our efforts to support additional offshore wind projects in Korea and Japan with our monopiles,” said a GS Entec official.