Chonnam international student found dead

The international student who was caught Wednesday riding a bicycle without wearing clothes in public has been found dead, according to local media reports on Friday.

The body of the deceased, only identified as a 23-year-old student of Chonnam National University, was found near a dormitory building of the Gwangju-based university at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, news outlets reported, citing police officials.

The student had been under investigation for public indecency after biking while naked around the dormitory of CNU for around 15 minutes a day before his death.

He tested negative in a rapid drug test and had not been drunk at the time of the incident. The 23-year-old told the police that the behavior was “due to academic stress.”

The student was reportedly treated for clinical depression.

Police will close the investigation on the public indecency case, and are conducting further investigation into his death.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.