[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim garners 100m views with ‘Eve’ music video

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim received 100 million views on YouTube for the music video of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” agency Source Music said Friday. It is the group’s fourth video to reach the milestone, following those of “Fearless,” “Antifragile” and “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers),” and is its first music video for a B-side track to do so. “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” is from the quintet’s first full-length album “Unforgiven” and surpassed the popularity of the lead single. It was remade into an English-language version, a first for Le Sserafim. Meanwhile, the five members will greet their fans in Japan for the first time next month through their fan meetup. From June 29, they will visit four prefectures – Hyogo, Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka – for their tour. Babymonster’s debut album sells half million

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster’s first EP “Babymons7er” surpassed 500,000 in album sales, according to label YG Entertainment on Friday, citing a local tally. The mini album came out on April 1 and sold over 400,000 copies in the first week, breaking a record for a first album from a K-pop girl group. Next week, the rookie act will release a performance video for “Like That,” a B-side track from the EP as a way to express its gratitude. The single made news for being a gift from American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth, and the septet performed it on stage for the first time at its fan meetup in Tokyo earlier this month. The group is set to resume its fan meet tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 8 and will continue in Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok through the end of the month. Pentagon’s Wooseok to host 1st solo concert

(Credit: Undefined Entertainment) (Credit: Undefined Entertainment)

Wooseok of Pentagon will hold a standalone concert for the first time in Seoul on Sunday, agency Undefined Entertainment announced Friday. He will go on stage in a small theater with a live band, showcasing his penchant for the rock genre, and the set list will include the digital single “You” which is released Friday. The minimal pop tune is a collaboration with Australian-Japanese producer and songwriter Taka Perry. The two met in Australia while Wooseok was shooting a music video for “Navy Blue,” which was the focus track from his first solo single album. The performer put out the single, dubbed “Empty Paper,” in February, about a month after signing with the new agency. He, along with his four bandmates, left Cube Entertainment when their seven-year contract expired last year. Xdinary Heroes to drop single next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)