[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to tour from October

Seventeen surprised fans with the news that it will launch an international tour in October. The band unveiled a trailer for the event after its fan meeting in Seoul on Wednesday which gave the audience a sketch of tour “Seventeen Right Here,” which will take it across Asia and the US. The tour is named after its best-of album, “17 Is Right Here,” that was rolled out in April and sold over 2.96 million copies in the first week. The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 5 and stayed for four more weeks. The 33-track album also cinched double platinum certification in Japan after topping Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings. Meanwhile, a concert film of the band’s encore live show in Seoul held in April will hit cinemas next month. NewJeans hits 200m view mark with ‘Super Shy’ music video

The music video for NewJeans' mega hit “Super Shy” has recently garnered 200 million views on YouTube, said agency Ador Thursday. It is the group’s second video to reach the milestone, following the performance video for “OMG.” “Super Shy” came out in July last year as a pre-release from second EP “Get Up.” The single swept music charts at home and abroad – debuting atop all music charts in Korea and staying on Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 for eight and nine weeks, respectively, peaking at No. 48 and No. 52. It also amassed 300 million plays on Spotify in October last year. In the meantime, the quintet announced Tuesday, one day after its second debut anniversary, that it will take a break amid conflict between producer Min Heejin and parent company Hybe. Illit’s debut song goes platinum in Japan in record time

Illit has been certified for platinum from Recording Industry Association of Japan with debut single “Magnetic,” said agency Belift Lab on Thursday. The single fronted its debut EP, “Super Real Me,” that was released in March and surpassed 100 million streams in the country as of last month, the shortest time for a female musician. The song was also the most-listened K-pop song around the world outside Korea on Spotify in the first half of this year, according to the platform’s “Global Impact List – South Korea” announced on Thursday. It logged 300 million streams on the platform as of July 5, setting a record for a debut song from a K-pop girl group. “Magnetic” is spending 17 weeks straight on both Billboard’s Global excl. the US and Global 200 charts as well. It was the first debut song from a K-pop group to enter its Hot 100, debuting at No. 91. Kang Daniel finds new agency

