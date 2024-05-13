In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul responds to reporters' questions before heading for Beijing at Gimpo Airport in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top diplomat on Monday said he would use his first trip to China as a first step toward fostering enhanced bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing and a pivotal opportunity to invigorate strategic communications.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul embarked on a two-day journey to Beijing, which included his first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday afternoon, amid a period of strained bilateral ties.

"I will take a crucial first step in creating a new momentum for the development of Korea-China relations," Cho told reporters at Gimpo Airport before he departed.

Cho said that the trip would "serve as a significant opportunity to enhance bilateral relations and vitalize strategic communications regarding Korean Peninsula affairs, as well as regional and global issues amid grave geopolitical situation."

Cho emphasized that he would "engage in a candid and in-depth conversation" with Wang.

"We will clearly articulate our position on matters of principle and concurrently concentrate on areas with substantial potential for cooperation to solidify the foundation for the development of bilateral relations."

Cho affirmed that he would address China's forceful repatriation of North Korean defectors to their homeland against their will during his meeting with Wang, emphasizing South Korea's unwavering stance on the matter.

"I will definitely raise the issue and strive to draw attention to it since it is an important concern for our government," Cho said in response to inquiries on the matter.

Cho explained that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia would be among the topics discussed in the context of regional and global issues.

"We've endeavored to halt military cooperation between Russia and China in coordination with the international community, given that it constitutes a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Therefore, I will certainly urge China to play a constructive role," Cho said.

Cho also highlighted that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "one of the important items for discussion" during the meeting with Wang, adding that it is a "matter in which China must play a crucial role."

"The geopolitical landscape in the surrounding region has indeed undergone significant changes over the past few years, making progress (in the North Korean nuclear issue) somewhat challenging," he said.

"In such circumstances, I will have an in-depth discussion on what cooperation is possible between South Korea and China, and explore how China can play a more proactive role."

Other topics to be addressed would include strategies to facilitate favorable conditions for business operations and investment by South Korean companies in China, as well as discussions on human-to-human and cultural exchanges, including China's restrictions on Korean cultural content.

When questioned about the possibility of China raising the issue of South Korea’s potential participation in AUKUS Pillar 2, Cho said that China was "believed to bring it up, but I will clearly articulate our position on matters of principle."

The AUKUS partners, comprising the United States, Britain, and Australia, are exploring the possibility of engaging with additional partners who can contribute distinctive strengths to Pillar 2, the next stage of Pillar 1 of the trilateral security partnership.

Seoul has not yet presented any official stance on joining AUKUS Pillar 2, a situation that could potentially unsettle China. However, South Korea discussed the possibility of participating in Pillar 2 during talks with Australia on May 1, as disclosed by Defense Minister Shin Won-sik following the two-plus-two meeting in Melbourne.

The in-person meeting between the foreign ministers of China and South Korea represented the first of its kind since November 2023 when a bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the trilateral foreign ministerial meeting with Japan in Busan.

Cho's trip to Beijing also occurred at a critical juncture before the highly anticipated summit involving South Korea, Japan, and China, which has been put on hold since 2019. The three countries have been in the final stages of discussions to convene their leaders' summit on May 26 and 27 in Seoul.

However, the visit by a South Korean foreign minister to Beijing marks the first such visit since November 2017 during the Moon Jae-in government's tenure.

In August 2022, soon after the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office, then-Foreign Minister Park Jin embarked on his journey to China. However, a foreign ministerial meeting took place in China's eastern port city of Qingdao.

Cho's journey to Beijing underscores the South Korean Foreign Ministry's previously pronounced commitment to maintaining a steady stream of high-level exchanges, leveraging the momentum generated by the recent visit to South Korea by Hao Peng, the party secretary of Liaoning province in China, in late April.