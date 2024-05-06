S. Korea, China in final stage of talks on FM Cho's visit to Beijing

Most Popular
-
1
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather
-
2
Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report
-
3
N. Korea slams US, other countries for seeking alternative to UN sanctions monitoring panel
-
4
Gov't appears to shelve punitive measures against mass walkout by doctors
-
5
Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
-
6
Govt. asks hospitals to mitigate impact of medical professors' absence
-
7
S. Korea's working-age population to dip nearly 10m by 2044 amid low births
-
8
[AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?
-
9
Doggy patrol team on the move to protect their cities
-
10
S. Korea, China, Japan in talks to hold trilateral summit May 26-27: official
S. Korea, China in final stage of talks on FM Cho's visit to BeijingBy Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2024 - 20:56
BEIJING -- South Korea and China are in the final stage of talks to set up a visit to Beijing by Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul that will make him the first South Korean foreign minister to visit the Chinese capital in more than six years, an official said Monday.
The senior official at South Korea's Embassy in Beijing made the remark to South Korean correspondents, noting that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited Cho to visit China when they held phone talks in February.
"The two countries are discussing the specific itinerary and agenda with regard to our foreign minister's visit to China, and the discussions are currently in the final stage of fine-tuning," the official said.
If the trip is realized, Cho will be the first South Korean foreign minister to visit Beijing since then-Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha did so in November 2017 during the administration of then-President Moon Jae-in.
More from Headlines
-
Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
-
Does your job define who you are? Should it?
-
Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis