[Latest Read] Bora Chung on crafting utopia amid dystopian worlds

Few voices resonate as uniquely as that of Bora Chung, whose gripping stories like the haunting narratives of “Cursed Bunny” captivate readers worldwide. With her genre-defying short story collection, translated by Anton Hur, Chung became a finalist for the UK International Booker Prize in 2022 and the US National Book Award in 2023.

Chung once again plunges readers into her blend of horror and absurdity, sprinkled with dark humor in her second short story collection “Your Utopia,” the English version of which hit bookshelves worldwide in February.

This is the second collaboration between Chung and the acclaimed translator Hur. Additionally, the duo has two more books in the pipeline, “The Midnight Timetable” and “Red Sword,” both slated for release in 2025.

The Korean edition of “Your Utopia” was published in 2021 with a different title, “To Meet Her,” which is also one of the eight stories.

“Most of the stories were written from 2010 to 2021, right before the publication, while I was still teaching at a university,” said Chung in a recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

In the very first story, “The Center for Immortality Research,” a low-level employee runs herself ragged planning a fancy gala for donors, only to be blamed for a crime she witnessed during the event, under the noses of the mysterious celebrity benefactors hoping to live forever.

“It was written in 2010. Eighty percent of the story actually happened in that exact order, until the weird guy came out," Chung chuckled. "The other stories are mostly from 2014 to 2018, and 'To Meet Her' was written in 2021."

“So these are newer stories compared to 'Cursed Bunny.’ And I could say, they delve more into traditional science fiction themes, whereas 'Cursed Bunny' leaned more toward horror.”