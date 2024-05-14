Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist

Most Popular
Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklistBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : May 14, 2024 - 19:11
K-pop celebrities' attendance at the 2024 Met Gala last week has landed them in hot water, along with other celebrities who attended the event, for their silence on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Since Jennie of Blackpink and the boy group Stray Kids attended the gala on May 6, some fans have been calling on the celebrities to speak publicly about the war.
The names of celebrities at the fashion event were shared on social media platforms, alongside calls to boycott them by unfollowing or blocking their accounts. The action is aimed negatively at celebrities’ income from social media activity.
US stars such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Drake and Zendaya have been blacklisted by online users under a mass boycott campaign dubbed the "digitine" -- or "digital guillotine" -- movement.
The campaign went viral in the wake of the 2024 Met Gala after influencer Haley Kalil lip-synced the line “Let them eat cake” from Sofia Coppola's “Marie Antoinette” and posted it to TikTok as pro-Palestinian demonstrators were being arrested for staging a protest outside the gala venue.
The same night as the gala, Israel revealed its military strike plan against the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
According to a video on TikTok, Jennie and Stray Kids have also been included in the blacklisting campaign.
Some fans even left comments on the Instagram accounts of Jennie and the Stray Kids members, saying things like, “The civilians in Rafah would appreciate your efforts,” “Free Palestine” and “You are blocked for Gaza.”
Jennie has kept silent on the issue, while JYP Entertainment, the music label behind Stray Kids, also declined to comment.
A recent post to group member Changbin’s Instagram featuring singer Charlie Puth added to the backlash. Puth has shown support for Israel, increasing fans' calls for a boycott.
Stray Kids released a collaboration with Puth on Monday.
