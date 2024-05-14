Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist

Jennie of Blackpink poses on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6. (AP-Yonhap)

K-pop celebrities' attendance at the 2024 Met Gala last week has landed them in hot water, along with other celebrities who attended the event, for their silence on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Since Jennie of Blackpink and the boy group Stray Kids attended the gala on May 6, some fans have been calling on the celebrities to speak publicly about the war.

The names of celebrities at the fashion event were shared on social media platforms, alongside calls to boycott them by unfollowing or blocking their accounts. The action is aimed negatively at celebrities’ income from social media activity.

US stars such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Drake and Zendaya have been blacklisted by online users under a mass boycott campaign dubbed the "digitine" -- or "digital guillotine" -- movement.

The campaign went viral in the wake of the 2024 Met Gala after influencer Haley Kalil lip-synced the line “Let them eat cake” from Sofia Coppola's “Marie Antoinette” and posted it to TikTok as pro-Palestinian demonstrators were being arrested for staging a protest outside the gala venue.