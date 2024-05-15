N. Korea's Kim, daughter attend ceremony for new street in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) attends a ceremony alongside his daughter, Ju-ae, to mark the completion of a new street in Pyongyang on Tuesday. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his "beloved daughter" Ju-ae attended a ceremony marking a newly built street at the north gateway of Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

It was the first time in about two months that Ju-ae made a public appearance since she visited a military unit on March 15. Kim and his daughter attended the ceremony on Tuesday, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.

The KCNA described the street as "clear proof of validity and vitality of the WPK's ideology of valuing the youth and a striking demonstration of invincibility of the revolutionary cause of Juche."

The WPK is an acronym of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and the Juche ideology is the North's main guiding principle created by Kim Il-sung, the current ruler's grandfather.

"When the respected fatherly Marshal Kim Jong Un and his beloved daughter arrived at the venue of the ceremony amid the playing of welcome music, all the participants broke into stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!,' the KCNA reported.

Kim "paid special care for the construction of a new street," called "Jonwi" or vanguard street, which features an 80-story apartment building and other public buildings, according to the KCNA.

South Korean officials handling inter-Korean affairs have said there is a possibility that Ju-ae could become Kim's successor.

Ju-ae, believed to be born in 2013, has gained the spotlight since Nov. 18, 2022, when her father brought her to the launch site of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in her first public appearance. (Yonhap)